Peshawar to Get Free Wi-Fi in Public Parks Soon

The administration of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has resolved to offer complimentary Wi-Fi access in the public parks of Peshawar.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur chaired a session addressing the enhancement of the provincial capital’s aesthetic appeal. During this session, the CM also issued instructions to the concerned authorities urging them to expedite the finalization of arrangements and formally present the complimentary Wi-Fi service proposal for endorsement by the provincial administration.

The good news is that the free Wi-Fi service is also planned to expand to other cities in the region soon, according to the CM. Furthermore, the chief minister ordered the Peshawar Development Authority to create a comprehensive plan aimed at enhancing the city’s beauty.

Other than free Wi-Fi and beauty enhancements, the KP government has also decided to further facilitate the citizens of Peshawar by introducing a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service on Nasir Bagh Road in the provincial capital. This should help improve public transport in the city.

Additionally, the city’s street lights are planned to be converted into solar-powered bulbs soon and CM Gandapur has urged the construction of more underpasses instead of overhead bridges.

The chief minister mandated the commencement of construction activities for the pending segment of the Warsak-Nasir Bagh Road, in tandem with necessary repair endeavors along the BRT Corridor encircling the University Road.

He emphasized the installation of artificial foliage along pathways across all thoroughfares, alongside the embellishment of walls and pedestrian bridges with culturally resonant designs, aimed at fostering a deeper appreciation of KP’s heritage.

In pursuit of these objectives, the KP chief minister underscored the necessity of soliciting cooperation from private entities.