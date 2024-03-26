Sehri and Iftar Time Today in Pakistan – 27th March 2024

As the Ramadan calendar turns its pages, Pakistan remains immersed in the rhythms of fasting, prayer, and community bonding.

Approaching the sixteenth day of Ramadan, anticipation fills the air as families prepare for the evening iftar, the moment when they will break their fast together.

The hustle and bustle in the kitchen echo the excitement as delicious aromas waft through the house, signaling the imminent gathering around the dining table.

Before the dawn breaks, the tranquility of the night is interrupted by the call to sehri, beckoning individuals to rise from their slumber and partake in the pre-dawn meal.

It’s a solemn yet serene time, where prayers mingle with the clinking of utensils as Muslims nourish their bodies and souls in preparation for another day of fasting.

As the sixteenth day of Ramadan draws nearer, the anticipation for iftar and sehri timings heightens. Following are the sehri and iftar timings across major cities of the country: