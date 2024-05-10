Tamasha to Livestream ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, ICC Champions Trophy 2025, and All Major ICC Tournaments till 2025

Tamasha, Pakistan’s largest homegrown OTT platform, has secured digital broadcasting rights from Ten Sports for all six ICC mega tournaments spanning the years 2024 and 2025, including the highly anticipated ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, ICC Champions Trophy 2025, ICC Test Men’s Test Championship, and all Women ICC events.

The agreement was signed at Jazz headquarters in Islamabad between Tamasha and Ten Sports, attended by Aamir Ibrahim, CEO, Jazz, and Duraid Qureshi, Founder and CEO, HUM Network Limited (HNL).

ALSO READ Here are All the Pakistani Cricketers Set To Play In T20 Blast

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States from June 2 to June 29, will include 55 matches. The highly anticipated Pakistan vs. India match is scheduled for June 9 in New York. Pakistan’s first match is against the USA on June 6 at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas. Before the T20 World Cup, Pakistan will play three T20 matches against Ireland in Dublin from May 10 to May 14, followed by a four-match series in England from May 22 to May 30, serving as crucial warm-up games. Babar Azam will captain the Pakistan side in the T20 World Cup.

Commenting on Tamasha securing digital broadcasting rights for the ICC tournaments, Aamer Ejaz, Chief Digital Officer, Jazz, stated, “We are incredibly excited to bring the free HD livestreaming of the ICC mega tournaments for millions of passionate cricket fans across Pakistan. Tamasha has always been dedicated to providing top-notch entertainment, and the new development reaffirms our commitment to delivering unparalleled viewing experiences. With the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 and all the upcoming ICC events now part of our lineup, we’re poised to set new standards in digital streaming.”

Also sharing his thoughts on the development, Duraid Qureshi, CEO, HNL, said, “We are thrilled to join hands with Tamasha, Pakistan’s premier homegrown OTT entertainment platform, for digital streaming of all major ICC tournaments till the end of 2025. Pakistani audience along with Ten Sports will have an opportunity of watching cricket matches live on Tamasha. In this partnership we aim to reach out to a wider audience and promote the digital viewing habits of Pakistanis, bringing the exhilarating experience of ICC tournaments directly to the fingertips of millions, fostering a new era of connectivity and passion for cricket across the nation.”

Tamasha has solidified its position as the top choice for live sports streaming, with over 26 million viewers tuning in for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. It reached #1 on both the Apple App Store & Google Play Store, peaking at 8.5 million daily active users and 21 million monthly active users during the tournament, capturing 80% of the viewership among seven digital platforms. The platform previously streamed events like the ICC T20 World Cup (2022), FIFA World Cup (2022), Asia Cup 2023, ICC World Cup 2023, and HBL PSL seasons 8 and 9. In 2023, “Tamasha” was the second most searched tech term on Google, just after ChatGPT.

Viewers can effortlessly catch the ICC T20 World Cup action on Tamasha through its user-friendly Android and iOS apps or website. With the added convenience of a casting feature, fans can enjoy matches on their smart TVs for an immersive experience. Tamasha boasts a rich library of entertainment content, including Live TV Channels, Pakistani and international movies, captivating web series, and exclusive Tamasha Originals, ensuring there’s something for every taste. By consistently providing great content, Tamasha remains the top choice for sports fans and entertainment lovers alike.