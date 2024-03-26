ICC Delegation Arrives in Pakistan to Review Preparations for Champions Trophy 2025

A two-member ICC delegation arrived in Pakistan on Monday to review the arrangements made by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy that will be hosted in Pakistan next year.

Senior Manager Event Operations, Sarah Edgar, and Manager Aoun Zaidi were part of the two-member ICC delegation that previously inspected the National Bank Arena in Karachi.

After assessing the arrangements in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, the delegation will travel to Islamabad for the inspection of the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Three venues – Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi – will be used in Pakistan during the ICC Champions Trophy as they host the first ICC tournament since the attack on the Sri Lankan team in 2009.

ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley is expected to join the delegation with the other members when the team will travel to Islamabad to examine the subsequent arrangements.

Pakistan has a glorious chance to host the ICC Champions Trophy solely as they signed the rights with the ICC in December 2023 to host the tournament without sharing the rights with any other country.

By being the hosts, Pakistan has already qualified for the Champions Trophy and they are also the reigning champions as they won the last edition in 2017. Seven other top-ranked teams from the ICC World Cup 2023 Group stage will participate in the tournament.

The ICC Champions Trophy is expected to be scheduled next year in February and March.