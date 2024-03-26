Cricket Australia Once Again Hints on Hosting Pakistan and India for Tri-Series

A senior official from Cricket Australia voiced his concern regarding the lack of cricket between two Test playing nations, India and Pakistan, as the two countries embroil in political tensions.

CA cricket operations manager, Peter Roach, said: “It’s fair to say that every country in the world would love to see India & Pakistan competing in their country. We’re on record as saying that we’re one of those countries that have asked the question. There’s no room in our schedule to do that at the moment, but we’ll keep talking to them & consider any other opportunities that arise.”

ALSO READ ICC Delegation Arrives in Pakistan to Review Preparations for Champions Trophy 2025

The statement from the CA official indicates that third-party’s have tried to convince both the countries to hold routine bilateral series but they haven’t bared fruit.

India and Pakistan usually meet in the ICC major events. The green nation travelled to its neighbor for the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup while it expects Indian team to travel to Pakistan for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

The two neighboring countries last played bilateral series back in 2012-13 when Pakistan toured India for a white-ball series.

ALSO READ Another Scandal as PCB Appoints A Politician as Data Analyst

Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is the son of India’s Home Minister, Amit Shah, which translates to the politicization present while making the decisions of the board. While Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) itself has had many political appointments over the past few years.