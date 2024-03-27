Hundreds of Individuals Arrested in Kite Flying Crackdown

Police have initiated a sweeping crackdown against the prohibited activity of kite flying, resulting in the apprehension of more than 630 individuals. This concerted effort aims to uphold public safety ahead of the upcoming Basant festivities.

As per a statement from a spokesperson of Sialkot Police, a total of 681 cases have been filed against kite manufacturers and vendors. Law enforcement authorities have seized a substantial quantity of illicit materials, including 29,967 kites and chemical strings, from the detained individuals.

Muhammad Hasan Iqbal, the District Police Officer (DPO) of Sialkot, has instructed Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) across the district to intensify their vigilance against kite-flying activities.

Highlighting a comprehensive strategy, the DPO emphasized the importance of public awareness initiatives. Mosques and marketplaces are being utilized as platforms for disseminating information, alongside cable TV and social media channels, to educate citizens about the hazards associated with kite flying.

“Our foremost objective is to prevent any loss of innocent lives,” asserted DPO Iqbal. He commended the unwavering dedication of the Sialkot Police in combatting this perilous tradition. Nevertheless, he underscored the significance of public cooperation in ensuring a secure and enjoyable Basant celebration for all.