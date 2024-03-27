Punjab Education Department Implements New Admission Policy

The Punjab School Education Department has introduced changes to the admission policy on Tuesday, opting to increase new admissions by four percent instead of the previously planned 10 percent for the current academic year.

Last year, the total number of admissions across Punjab amounted to one crore four lac, with Lahore alone accounting for 625,000 admissions. However, this year, the focus has shifted towards a more gradual increase in admissions, signaling a strategic approach by education authorities.

In addition to adjusting admission quotas, the School Education Department has directed school administrations to prioritize improving academic results alongside the surge in admissions. With an emphasis on accountability, principals failing to meet specified targets may face repercussions under the Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline, and Accountability (PEDA) Act.

Furthermore, the education board has set ambitious goals to enhance the outcomes of both matriculation and intermediate exams compared to previous years. Among the key targets is the maintenance of an 85% attendance rate for students, reflecting the department’s commitment to promoting regular attendance and academic engagement.

Recognizing the importance of physical activity in student development, all schools are mandated to conduct a weekly sports parade every Saturday. This initiative aims to encourage active participation in sports and foster a culture of physical well-being among students.

In a move towards inclusivity, ramps have been made mandatory in schools to facilitate access for disabled children. By ensuring accessibility for all students, the education department underscores its commitment to providing an inclusive and supportive learning environment.

As these policy changes come into effect, education officials anticipate positive outcomes in terms of academic performance, student engagement, and overall educational quality. With a focus on accountability, inclusivity, and student welfare, the School Education Department aims to uphold and enhance educational standards across Punjab, fostering a conducive learning environment for all students.