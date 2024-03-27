RDA Lodges FIR Against Illegal Housing Schemes’ Owners in Rawalpindi

In a bid to maintain order and legality within its jurisdiction, the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has filed First Information Reports (FIRs) against the proprietors of 12 illicit housing schemes.

As per the RDA spokesperson, these unauthorized housing projects include Gulshan-i-Kashmir (Asia Housing Scheme) on Chakri Road, Rawal Enclave/Rawal Town, and Housing Enclave in Mouza Ping Lar Ranyal, Faisal Town Phase II in Mouza Kollian Padpilu Thalian, Aman Developer in Mouza Rajar on Chakri Road, Manan City, Multi Garden Phase II, and Khayaban Iftikhar at Mauza Chahan, Real Estate & Builder, Nabeel Block Kohsar Extension F Block, Kohsar Extension, and Kohsar Extension F Block at Mauza Pind Gondal Dhok Sayedan Chongian Taxila, and Top View City D-17 at Mauza Paswal Taxila in Rawalpindi.

The spokesperson emphasized that the MP&TE Directorate of RDA is pursuing legal measures against the unlawful advertising and promotion of these housing projects. Before lodging FIRs, the authority had issued warnings to these four unauthorized housing ventures.

It was reiterated by the RDA that launching housing schemes, apartment projects, commercial buildings, etc., within the controlled jurisdiction of RDA without obtaining the requisite NOC is a violation of the law. All forms of advertisement, marketing, and development of such projects through advertising agencies, private limited companies, civil proprietorships, etc., are deemed illegal.

Therefore, the general public is advised in their interest to refrain from investing in unauthorized housing schemes. Furthermore, sponsors are cautioned to cease the marketing of their unapproved and illicit housing schemes and are urged to approach RDA to obtain NOC and scheme approval by the law. Failure to comply will result in strict legal action against them.

It was also disclosed that RDA had reached out to various authorities including the State Bank governor, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi, FIA Cyber Crime Islamabad, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation Islamabad, SNGPL Islamabad, The District Collector Rawalpindi, District Council Rawalpindi, PEMRA Islamabad, and Commissioner Islamabad regarding the unauthorized advertisements of private housing schemes on social media platforms, WhatsApp, YouTube, and other internet apps.

The Director-General of RDA has directed the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering Directorate to take stringent action against illegal and unauthorized housing schemes, constructions, commercial activities, booking offices, and encroachments without any bias or leniency.

As the legal proceedings against the proprietors of these unauthorized schemes unfold, the RDA remains steadfast in its mission to uphold the rule of law and promote responsible urban development. Through collaborative efforts with stakeholders and continued vigilance, the RDA endeavors to create a cityscape that is both vibrant and compliant with regulatory standards.