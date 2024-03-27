Shahid Afridi Believes PCB Should Give Time to Shaheen as T20 Captain

Pakistan’s match-winning all-rounder, Shahid Afridi, voiced his opinion in support of his son-in-law, Shaheen Shah Afridi, as the captain of the national T20I side.

The right-arm leg-spinner said: “I think that if you have appointed someone as captain (Shaheen) and given him the responsibility, then give him time as well.”

Afridi is vocal about the captaincy change due to rumors going around that the current T20 captain will be removed after the disastrous T20I series against New Zealand, 4-1, as well as a below-par display from Lahore Qalandars in PSL 9.

“If you change the captain then either the decision to appoint him was wrong or the decision to change him now is wrong,” as Afridi questioned the decision-making of Pakistan Cricket Board who is in control of such decisions.

According to reports, Babar Azam might get re-instated as the captain of Pakistan’s T20I side, as the country is set to take part in 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in June. He was removed as the captain after Pakistan failed to qualify for the Semi-Finals of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, in not-so-different Indian conditions.

PCB’s previous head, Zaka Ashraf, took the decision of removing Babar but the current head, Mohsin Naqvi, gave an indication that the decision of naming a captain for the T20I side will be made after the training camp in Kakul, Abbottabad.