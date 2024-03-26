Mohammad Amir Believes Young Pacers Should Focus on Red-Ball Cricket

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir gave his opinion regarding the First-Class performers and how crucial it is to improve your skillset.

“Four-day cricket makes you a complete bowler and you learn the art of fast bowling by playing it,” as Amir wants the young fast bowlers to play red-ball cricket so that they know the in’s and out’s which will later translate into the limited-overs format.

Multiple ex-cricketers have voiced concern over players deciding to play T20 leagues around the world instead of domestic cricket. The upcoming generation of cricketers are preferring limited-overs league cricket over the original concept of cricket, Tests.

The left-arm fast bowler also stated, “Talent can be found in the PSL although it’s not a guarantee for long-term success.”

Emerging cricketers have the chance to play 10-13 matches in a single season of PSL, where if they perform in a few matches they get picked for the training camp of the national side. This quick success is indeed an achievement, but it shouldn’t get to one’s head.

Fast bowlers Mir Hamza, Tabish Khan, Mohammad Ali and many more spent their careers playing all around Pakistan while there was no sight of PSL during the initial days of their career.

Amir recently announced his decision to return to the Pakistan team after taking retirement in 2020. He has since not represented Pakistan in any format but after consultation with the new PCB regime, Amir has decided to join back ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 in June.