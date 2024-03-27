Zafar Masud Elected as the New Chairman of the Pakistan Banks’ Association (PBA)

By Press Release | Published Mar 27, 2024 | 10:20 am

Pakistan Banks’ Association (PBA) is pleased to announce that Mr Zafar Masud, President & CEO of the Bank of Punjab (BOP), has been elected as the new Chairman of the Association.

This change is subsequent to Mr Muhammad Aurangzeb, the sitting PBA Chairman, assuming the role of Federal Minister of Finance and Revenue for Pakistan earlier this month. To effect this change, the PBA Executive Committee (EC) met and unanimously elected the following:

a) PBA’s sitting Senior Vice Chairman, Mr Zafar Masud (President & CEO -The Bank of Punjab) as Chairman of the Association.

b) PBA’s sitting Vice Chairman, Mr Yousaf Hussain (President & CEO – Faysal Bank), as Senior Vice Chairman and;

c) Member of the Executive Committee, Mr Ahmed Khan Bozai, (Managing Director & Citi Country Officer – Citibank N.A., Pakistan) as the new Vice Chairman of the Association.

The Association firmly believes that, under the new leadership, it will continue to effectively represent the banking sector through further nurturing close relationships with all the key stakeholders, including the State Bank of Pakistan. It will increase its focus on aligning banks to further build up the technology & digital framework, maintain the highest compliance standards, and play a strong role in increasing financial inclusion.

Additionally, it will coordinate with banks to facilitate the growth of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), middle markets, and financing of large infrastructure & industrial projects deemed critical for the country.

PBA expresses its gratitude to Mr Muhammad Aurangzeb for his significant contributions during his tenure as Chairman PBA and is confident that its new Chairman, Mr Zafar Masud, and the Executive Committee, will continue to guide the organization towards greater achievements and significant milestones.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Press Release

lens

Spotify Celebrates EQUAL Pakistan’s Second Anniversary
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>