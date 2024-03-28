Chairman MCB Islamic Bank’s Shari’ah Board Honored with Prestigious Sitara-e-Imtiaz

MCB Islamic Bank, the fastest growing and one of the six full-fledged Islamic banks in Pakistan is pleased to announce that the Government of Pakistan has bestowed the prestigious Sitara-e-Imtiaz upon Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman, Chairman of the Bank’s Shari’ah Board.

This esteemed recognition is a testament to Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman’s unwavering dedication and significant contributions to religion, academia, and society, as well as his profound impact on Pakistan’s Islamic banking industry.

His leadership and guidance have been instrumental in shaping the ethical framework and success of MCB Islamic Bank. His expertise and commitment to upholding Shari’ah principles have not only strengthened the Bank’s operations but have also set a benchmark for excellence in the industry.

MCB Islamic Bank takes immense pride in celebrating this well-deserved honor bestowed upon Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman.

The Bank extends its heartfelt congratulations and expresses gratitude for his invaluable contributions to the nation. As he continues to serve as a beacon of integrity and excellence, MCB Islamic Bank wishes him continued success and fulfillment in his endeavors.