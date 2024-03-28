Faysal Bank and Sehat Kahani Join Forces to Transform Healthcare Access in Pakistan

Faysal Bank, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions of Pakistan, has partnered with Sehat Kahani, a one-stop telemedicine solution for various primary healthcare issues.

Through this collaboration, Faysal Bank cardholders can avail exclusive privileges and discounts of up to 25% across a diverse array of healthcare services offered by Sehat Kahani.

In furtherance of the partnership, Mr. Muhammad Feroz Khan, Head of Unsecured Business & Cards at Faysal Bank, expressed enthusiasm for the transformative journey ahead with Sehat Kahani stating: “Today marks the beginning of a profound collaboration that transcends mere financial transactions. It signifies our dedication to the health and well-being of our customers and the communities we are privileged to serve. We firmly believe that quality healthcare should be accessible to everyone and our partnership with Sehat Kahani represents a significant step forward in realising this shared vision.”

Dr. Sara Saeed Khurram, the CEO and Co-founder of Sehat Kahani, expressed her thoughts during the event, emphasising the organization’s unwavering commitment to closing the healthcare access gap.

She highlighted the significance of the partnership with Faysal Bank and said: “Our collaboration with Faysal Bank enables us to extend our reach to a broader audience in need. By offering exclusive discounts to Faysal Bank cardholders through our consumer app, we aim not only to deliver healthcare services, but also enhance affordability and inclusivity, ensuring that more individuals can benefit from this collaboration.”

This partnership marks a significant milestone for both organisations’ dedication to enhancing the well-being of individuals nationwide, making quality healthcare more accessible and affordable. Attended by senior representatives of both the organisations, the signing ceremony took place at Sehat Kahani Head Office in Karachi.