Gold Price in Pakistan Posts Third Straight Increase as International Prices Rise

The price of gold in Pakistan continued its upward trend, rising for the third straight day on Thursday to settle at Rs. 231,000 per tola.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) rose by Rs. 1,500 per tola to Rs. 231,000, while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs. 1,285 to Rs. 198,045.

The price of gold in the local market remained unchanged on Monday before rising by Rs. 1,200 per tola on Tuesday. Wednesday saw the price post a marginal increase of Rs. 100 per tola.

In the international market, gold prices rose today, set for their biggest monthly rise since November 2022. Spot gold went up by 0.8 percent at $2,212.47 per ounce as of 1059 GMT, while the US gold futures were up 0.9 percent to $2,232.60.