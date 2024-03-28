Govt Trying Its Best to Increase IT Exports, FDI: IT Minister

A high-level delegation of the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) led by its Chairman Muhammad Zohaib Khan called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja in her office.

Chairman P@SHA Zohaib Khan congratulated Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja for taking charge of her office.

While talking to the delegation, Shaza Fatima Khawaja said that the present government was taking every possible step for foreign direct investment in the country and increasing IT exports. She said that the role of IT industry is very critical especially regarding giving international-level training to youth and providing them with employment opportunities.

Minister of State for IT noted that Pakistan’s IT professionals can be the best choice for international companies. She urged P@SHA to play its role in filling the demand and supply gap of IT professionals.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman P@SHA Zohaib Khan said that IT Association will continue to play its role along with Ministry of IT for the economic stability of the country. He lauded Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima for her commitment for the promotion of IT industry.

Meanwhile, Chief Regulatory Officer (CRO) Zong Kamran Ali called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja in her office.

Matters related to 5G spectrum auction and digitalization were discussed in the meeting. Member Telecom, MoITT Muhammad Jahanzeb Rahim was also present in the meeting.

CEO Nayatel Wahaj-us-Siraj also called on Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima. The meeting held discussion regarding Telecommunication and fiberization.

Earlier, the GSMA Country Lead Digital Transformation Saira Faisal called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja in her office on Wednesday.

Saira Faisal congratulated Minister of State for IT & Telecom Shaza Fatima for assuming the charge of the Ministry. Matters related to digital transformation, innovation and startup ecosystem were discussed in the meeting.