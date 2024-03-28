Pak Rupee Slightly Up 7th Day in a Row Against US Dollar

The Pakistani rupee was green against the US Dollar after opening trade at 278 in the interbank market.

It was stable against the greenback today during most of the session.

The interbank rate stayed at 278 most of the day before closing at the same level. Open market rates across multiple currency counters were in the 278 level today.

The PKR appreciated by 0.002 percent to close at 278.03 after gaining one paisa against the dollar today.

ALSO READ World Bank Issues Debarment to 2 Pakistani Firms and An Individual For Fraud

On a fiscal year-to-date basis, the rupee has so far appreciated by 2.802 percent.

Overall, the rupee is down nearly Rs. 51.78 since January 2023. Since April 2022, it is down Rs. 95.78 against the greenback. As per the exchange rate movements seen today, the PKR gained one paisa today.

The PKR was green against most of the other major currencies in the interbank market today. It was stable against the UAE Dirham (AED), and the Saudi Riyal (SAR), gained 64 paisas against the Australian Dollar (AUD), and 98 paisas against the Euro (EUR).

It was stable against the Canadian Dollar (CAD) and gained 41 paisas against the British Pound (GBP) in today’s interbank currency market.