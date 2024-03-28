PSX Crosses 67,000 Level For the First Time in History

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 28, 2024 | 2:18 pm
PSX | ProPakistani

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) rallied to a new all-time high on Thursday, surpassing its previous high of 66,547 on a day-on-day basis.

After opening trade at 66,547 points, the benchmark KSE-100 index went up by 1.05 percent or 700 points at 12 PM to a new high of 67,246.

The benchmark index closed at 67,142, up by 0.89 percent or 594 points.

The KMI 30 index gathered 919 points settling at 112,585, while the KSE All share index surged by 395 points to close at 44,470.

Experts commented on X that investors flocked the main bourse due to growing confidence that both the IMF deal and PIA privatization will be completed on schedule.

Top Volumes

The highest participation was witnessed in Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PSX: PTC) with over 55.7 million shares traded, followed by Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited (PSX: LOTCHEM) and Telecard Limited (PSX: TELE). The scrips had 27.2 million shares and 25.5 million shares traded, respectively.

SCRIP PRICE HIGH LOW CHANGE VOLUME
PTC 18.07 18.61 17.81 1.11 55,715,919
LOTCHEM 19.55 19.89 19.26 0.03 27,226,578
TELE 9.2 9.74 9.13 0.05 25,547,222
WTL 1.28 1.31 1.28 -0.01 21,984,232
TPLP 11.44 11.44 10.58 0.98 14,811,673
FFC 128.33 130.45 128.0 -0.13 14,651,169
KEL 4.5 4.63 4.45 -0.01 14,587,938

