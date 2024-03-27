Finance Minister Summons Important Briefing from PSX

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has summoned an important briefing from the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

Sources said that the finance minister will visit Karachi on Thursday (tomorrow).

PSX officials will brief the finance minister on various matters besides he will also visit to Utility Store Corporation on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to check the availability of subsidized items.

The finance minister will remain in Karachi over the weekend and return to Islamabad on Monday.