Usman Khan Faces Severe Punishment from UAE for Choosing to Play for Pakistan

Usman Khan was named in Pakistan’s training camp for Kakul ahead of the New Zealand T20I series in April and joined the squad on Sunday evening but the Emirates Cricket Board has started an investigation into a breach of contract, following his decision to play for the men in green.

Significant ramifications can be implemented in Usman’s case and the player can be banned from playing league cricket in the U.A.E which means that he can be deprived of a chance to earn lucrative money through ILT20 which pays a hefty amount to its players.

ALSO READ Reports Claim Babar Azam Wanted to Rest Rather Than Join Army Training Camp

The wicketkeeper batter was the second-highest run-scorer in the Pakistan Super League 9 and due to his stellar performances, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) came calling for his services to which he obliged affirmatively.

Usman, 28, has been living in the U.A.E for the last four years but if there is a contract breach following his decision to play for Pakistan then the player could lose his work permit which means that he will not be allowed to play leagues such as ILT20 and T10 league.

It seems like the ECB is unwilling to let a promising talent go and will fight against the PCB for the player who has scored three centuries in the PSL, a league that is known for quality bowlers.

The flamboyant batter has denied any breach of contract so far stating that according to an exit clause, there is a 30-day notice period and he has fulfilled the regulations of that clause.

It should be noted that Usman did not make any international appearances for the U.A.E and can still play for any one of the two countries.

ALSO READ Multan Sultans’ Usman Khan Gives Up UAE Central Contract to Play for Pakistan

The review of the decision will come in the next two weeks and if there is any breach then the wicket-keeper batter can even be deported from U.A.E as he has been living there based on his work permit and he still has 14 months to becoming eligible for playing for the UAE.

Multan Sultans’ star batter might play for Pakistan in the T20I World Cup in June but he will lose out on making lucrative money if the U.A.E board finds a loophole in the contract.