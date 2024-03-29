Pakistan Set to Appoint Different Coaches for Red and White-Ball Cricket

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to appoint two coaches for red-ball and white-ball cricket, according to multiple reports, as their negotiations to find the next head coach continue.

According to various reports, the search to appoint a head coach has entered its final stages and the PCB has decided to appoint South Africa’s legendary coach and ICC 2011 World Cup winner Gary Kirsten as white-ball cricket head coach.

On the other hand, negotiations with former Australian bowler, Jason Gillespie are still ongoing, and he reportedly could be appointed as the head coach for Pakistan’s Test cricket side.

The former Australian fast bowler has recently resigned from the South Australian Cricket Association (SACA) where he led teams like West End Redbacks and Adelaide Strikers as head coach.

Discussions are ongoing with both coaches on various matters, in terms of contracts and whether they will be able to fully commit their services to Pakistan amid various other professional commitments in their yearly schedule.

Both the coaches can bring their specialized supporting staff and talks regarding that are also underway of what kind of staff they will require once they take charge at the helm.

The sources suggested that Jason Gillespie could take on responsibilities during Gary Kirsten’s busy schedule, and discussions were ongoing regarding Gary Kirsten’s commitments for the future.

Gary Kirsten is currently the batting coach of Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and he has previously coached teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore and Hobart Hurricanes in the past.

In 2008, he was appointed as India’s head coach and served them for three years while achieving glorious feats like clinching the 2010 Asia Cup in Sri Lanka and winning the ICC cricket World Cup in 2011 with Mahendra Singh Dhoni as his captain.

Reportedly, PCB has also held discussions with the two foreign coaches regarding collaboration with local coaches and how they can take the team forward ahead of the ICC T20I World Cup this June which will be held in the USA and the Caribbean.