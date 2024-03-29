Sehri and Iftar Time Today in Pakistan – 30th March 2024

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Mar 29, 2024 | 10:09 pm

In Pakistan, the holy month of Ramadan brings with it cherished traditions of sehri and iftar, marking a time of reflection, community, and spiritual rejuvenation.

Sehri, the pre-dawn meal, is a moment for families to gather and partake in a nutritious meal before beginning their fast. It typically includes items like parathas, eggs, fruits, and plenty of water to sustain individuals throughout the day.

As the sun sets, the call to prayer signals the time for iftar, the breaking of the fast. Pakistani households come alive with the aromas of delectable dishes ranging from pakoras and samosas to fruit chaat and dates, symbolizing the unity and generosity of the community.

Streets buzz with activity as families and friends join together in mosques and homes to share in the blessings of iftar, fostering bonds of camaraderie and compassion. These sacred traditions not only nourish the body but also strengthen the spirit, embodying the essence of Ramadan in Pakistan.

Following are the sehri and iftar times across major cities of the country:

19th Ramadan – 30th March 2024
City Sehri Time Today Iftar Time Today
Islamabad/Rawalpindi 4:35 AM 6:27 PM
Lahore 4:32 AM 6:21 PM
Karachi 5:09 AM 6:47 PM
Peshawar 4:40 AM 6:33 PM
Quetta 5:04 AM 6:49 PM
Faisalabad 4:38 AM 6:26 PM
Multan 4:46 AM 6:32 PM
Bahawalpur 4:46 AM 6:31 PM
Gujranwala 4:37 AM 6:27 PM
Hyderabad 5:04 AM 6:42 PM
Sukkur 4:59 AM 6:41 PM

