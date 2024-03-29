Valuable Goods Stolen From Mohammad Hafeez’s Suitcase During New York to Lahore Flight

Mohammad Hafeez had to face an unfortunate incident while travelling on a foreign airline from New York City to Lahore on March 26.

The ex all-rounder departed NYC with his luggage fully intact and in prime condition, but when he picked it up at the Lahore Airport, he noticed that the suitcase was damaged and multiple valuable goods were taken out, or stolen.

Hafeez complained to the Abu Dhabi-based airline, Etihad, counter at the Lahore airport, but he has received no reply as of yet, while the customer service contact number is also not in operation. The former captain expressed his displeasure with the service, even saying that there is ‘zero customer care’.

The cricketer has been in news in recent times, after he got sacked as the Director of Pakistan’s senior cricket team. He spent the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 days in a studio of a private television channel, where he expressed his views about the current lot of cricketers.

According to various reports, Hafeez shifted the blame for the defeats against Australia in Tests and New Zealand in T20Is on the players in a meeting held with the ex PCB chairman, Shah Khawar.

He expressed that the players weren’t paying enough attention to the game because they were more focused on playing in the T20 franchise leagues.

Hafeez, AKA ‘Professor’, was known as a useful brain during his playing days, but his first stint as a backroom staffer didn’t go well.