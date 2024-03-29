Babar Azam Officially Approached to Replace Shaheen Afridi as Captain

Current T20I captain of Pakistan cricket team, Shaheen Shah Afridi, is expected to get replaced by ex-captain Babar Azam ahead of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup.

The development came after Babar Azam met with the new PCB chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, before joining the ongoing team training camp with Pakistan army in Kakul.

Shaheen and Shan Masood were appointed as the captain of T20I and Test format after the Babar debacle. Both faced bad initial series, losing to Australia, 3-0, and New Zealand, 4-1.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairperson, Mohsin Naqvi, gave a narrative during a recent press conference where he didn’t back Shaheen as Pakistan’s captain, as the team prepares at the Pakistan Military Academy for the T20 World Cup.

Shaheen captained Lahore Qalandars at the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 where the team finished at the bottom. The team won back-to-back titles in PSL 7 & 8 but the progress hindered due to the absence of leggie Rashid Khan in season nine.

Babar Azam imminent arrival as the captain of the white-ball side ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 can go either way with Shaheen being replaced only after one series as the leader of the side. Only time will tell what this captaincy change will bode for Pakistan cricket.