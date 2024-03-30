Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Bans Red Carpets for Official Events

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has imposed a ban on the use of red carpets for official events, particularly for protocol purposes.

PM Shehbaz Sharif has reportedly expressed discontent over the use of red carpets during official events. The Prime Minister has directed that red carpets will no longer be used for government officials and federal ministers during official events.

ALSO READ PM Shehbaz Leaves Out Aurangzeb From Council of Common Interests, Adds Dar

“The usage of the red carpet will only be allowed in diplomatic ceremonies,” Shehbaz Sharif added. Following the directive by the Prime Minister, the Cabinet Division issued a notification in this regard.

Recently, PM Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet announced to voluntarily forego their salaries and perks as part of the government’s austerity measures.

During a recent cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and federal cabinet members decided to extend the government’s austerity measures by voluntarily forgoing their salaries and perks.

ALSO READ PIA Air Hostess Arrested in Canada

Last month, PM Shehbaz stated that austerity measures were the government’s top priority.