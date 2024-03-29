 PM Shehbaz Leaves Out Aurangzeb From Council of Common Interests, Adds Dar

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reconstituted the Council of Common Interests and added Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar but left out Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb from the 8-member committee.

According to a notification issued by the Secretariat of Council of Common Interests, the Prime Minister will head CCI as Chairman, while Chief Ministers of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Punjab will join as members.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Minister for States & Frontier Regions (SAFRON) have been named as members of the top committee.

This supersedes Secretariat of CCI’s Notification of even number dated 9th January, 2024, the notification added.

Last week, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb was deprived of key committees that usually fall under the Finance Division’s purview. The Cabinet Committee on Privatization was given to Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar while the premier gave himself the Economic Coordination Committee.

After facing criticism from every quadrant of civic society, PM Shehbaz gave ECC back to the finance minister.