PIA Air Hostess Arrested in Canada

The Canadian authorities have arrested an air hostess of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) at the Toronto airport.

According to details, the air hostess was taken into custody over the possession of passports belonging to individuals allegedly unrelated to her.

ALSO READ PIA Restarts Skardu Flights From Another City

Sources revealed that she was posted on PIA flight PK-789 to Toronto. According to a private news channel, citing insider information, the air hostess had previously received warnings for suspected involvement in smuggling contraband into Canada.

Furthermore, she is reportedly a relative of a renowned Pakistani singer. It has also been revealed that seven more flight attendants were part of the crew on flight PK 789 with her. However, all of them were deemed “no-flyers” by the airline for Toronto.

The sources further disclosed that the crew obtained special permission from the deputy general manager (DGM) of Flight Services using his personal ID, deviating from standard protocol. This development raises additional concerns regarding the events leading up to the incident.

After the detention, Canadian authorities proceeded to question the other two air hostesses who were on the flight. Following the interrogation, they were permitted to return to their hotel.

ALSO READ Emirates Denies Reports of Near-Miss Collision with Another Airline

It is pertinent to mention that carrying passports belonging to individuals other than oneself while traveling is considered a serious offense under international law.

Abdullah Khan, a spokesman for the PIA, confirmed that they were aware of the incident and are actively cooperating with Canadian authorities in the matter.

“Full cooperation will be extended to the Canadian authorities, and we will adhere to any legal action they suggest,” the spokesperson stated.