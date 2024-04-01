Has Govt Announced a 15% Eid Allowance and Holidays For Employees?

The Ministry of Finance and the Interior Ministry have responded to the notifications going viral on social media regarding Eid holidays and a 15% allowance for federal government employees.

According to a viral notification circulating on social media, the federal government has approved an Eid-ul-Fitr allowance for all its employees. The notification stated that all employees from grades 1 to 22 would receive an allowance of 15% of their basic pay for Eid-ul-Fitr.

Furthermore, it added that the allowance would extend to every department and division under the federal secretariat. The notification, dated March 29 and identified by the number F.No.14(10R-3/2021-324, bears the signature of Officer Fozia Hussain.

It has directed all departments to ensure strict compliance. However, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Finance told a local media outlet that no such decision has been taken. He added that the notification circulating on social media is fake.

On the other hand, another notification going viral on social media claimed that the federal government has announced the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays from April 9 until April 12.

Responding to the notification, a spokesperson for the ministry stated that the government has not made any decision in this regard. He added that the ministry will issue a notification once a decision is made.

It should be noted that according to the official list of holidays for the current year, Eid-ul-Fitr holidays will be observed from April 10 until April 12 across the country.