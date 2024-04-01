Karachi Bans Drone Cameras Amid Security Concerns

In response to escalating security concerns, authorities in Karachi have enforced a two-month ban on the use of drones in the southern district. Citing “serious threats” to the Chinese diplomatic mission from militant groups and hostile agencies, the ban aims to mitigate potential risks to diplomatic personnel and facilities.

The decision comes in the wake of past high-profile attacks targeting Chinese interests in the region, including the 2018 assault on the Chinese consulate in Karachi and a 2022 bombing near the Confucius Institute at Karachi University, which claimed the lives of Chinese academics.

With the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) playing a pivotal role in bilateral relations, safeguarding Chinese nationals involved in significant projects has become paramount for Pakistani authorities. Recent events, including the tragic bombing that claimed the lives of five Chinese workers and their local driver, have underscored the need for enhanced security measures.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, along with key cabinet members, visited the Chinese embassy to offer condolences and reassure Beijing of Pakistan’s commitment to protecting its citizens. Expressing determination to thwart attempts to undermine Pak-China friendship, PM Sharif emphasized the government’s resolve to investigate the incident thoroughly.

In a notification issued by the commissioner of Karachi division, Muhammad Saleem Rajput, the ban on drone usage within the local limits of District South Karachi was imposed under section 144 (6) Cr.P.C. The measure aims to prevent any potential mishaps and maintain law and order amidst heightened security concerns.

Chinese contractors, wary of security risks following the recent attack, have halted construction on two major dam projects in Pakistan, involving nearly 1,250 Chinese nationals. Calls for a new security plan before resuming activities highlight the urgency of addressing security threats to foreign workers and investments.

To facilitate investigations and bolster security measures, a team of Chinese experts has arrived in Pakistan to probe the incident and collaborate with local authorities.