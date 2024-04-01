Government Dismisses Rumors of Extending Chief Justice’s Tenure

The federal government categorically dismissed rumors regarding a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at extending the tenure of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to a fixed three-year term, rebuffing recent reports circulating in the media.

The denial was issued in response to claims aired by a private television news channel suggesting deliberations on extending the term of CJP Qazi Faez Isa, set to retire on October 25, 2024. The alleged proposal implied the need for a constitutional amendment and purportedly involved a committee already tasked with preparations in this regard.

However, Federal Information Minister Attatullah Tarar unequivocally refuted the existence of any such proposal under the government’s consideration. He emphasized the lack of discussions or documents supporting the claims, labeling the reports as baseless speculation unworthy of attention.

“Neither is any such proposal under consideration by the government nor any discussion has taken place in this regard,” he stated.

Similarly, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar condemned the dissemination of what he termed as “non-serious” and “fake news,” expressing reluctance to dignify such reports with a response. He underscored the infeasibility of considering such proposals, particularly amid the incomplete parliamentary setup.

The developments come amidst a backdrop of judiciary-related shifts, including the unexpected resignation of Justice Ijazul Ahsan, the third senior-most judge in the Supreme Court, triggering a succession chain. This chain ultimately benefits Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, positioning him to assume the role of Chief Justice following CJP Isa’s retirement.

While rumors of constitutional amendments may have sparked debate, the government’s firm rebuttal underscores the importance of factual accuracy in public discourse, particularly concerning matters as critical as judicial appointments and tenure.