Pakistan’s Brazilian Volleyball Coach Leaves for South Korea

Brazilian volleyball coach Issanaye Ramires Ferraz has decided to part ways with Pakistan’s volleyball team following a lucrative offer from the Korean volleyball team.

The Korean Volleyball Federation has decided to rope in Pakistan’s Brazilian coach after Pakistan defeated Korea in a stunning upset during the Asian Games 2023.

According to the reports Pakistan’s volleyball team will be deprived of the Brazilian coach’s services as he is set to join the Korean volleyball team next month.

Pakistan’s Volleyball Federation was paying the Brazilian coach a monthly fee of $4000 but the Korean government doubled the offer with an $8000 monthly salary including boarding and lodging for his entire family and education for his children in the best educational institutions available in Korea.

Chairman of Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) Chaudhary Yaqoob now has a tough task on his hands as he will have to find a replacement for the Brazilian coach ahead of a tough calendar year.

Last year Pakistan clinched 5th spot in the Asian Games, the first time the Green Shirts achieved that feat since 1994, courtesy of Ramires’ brilliant coaching.

They defeated the likes of South Korea and India to book a place in the top 5 Asian volleyball sides although they lost to Qatar 3-1 in a thrilling quarterfinal encounter.

“Our resources are limited, we can’t offer a package like the Korean government, I tried to convince him to stay on but possibly the offer is too attractive to turn down,” said the PVF Chairman.

“Pakistan’s volleyball has improved at a rapid pace within a year and his departure has left us in a tight corner April will be his last month of training and coaching with the Pakistan team. We are now working on different options.” Chaudhry Yaqoob said.

A seven-nation volleyball tournament is expected to be held in May this year including India, Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Sri Lanka, Kyrgyzstan, and hosts Pakistan.

Pakistan will also take part in the Asian Challenge Cup which will be held in Bahrain during the first week of July and the Volleyball Pro League is also in the works behind the scenes, the federation aims to start the league in September-October.