Pakistan’s Gaming Superstar Arslan Ash Plays Tekken With Saudi Prince

Pakistan’s video gaming superstar, Arslan Ash, played Tekken with the royal elite of Saudi Arabia, as well as coach aspiring Tekken players in the Arabic country.

Arslan coached a group of young gamers for the first time in his career, adding a new skill to his portfolio.

The Tekken champion shared his experience on his social media platforms.

Back from an unforgettable trip to Saudi Arabia! Played Tekken with a prince and had a blast coaching at @GosuAcademy. Now that I'm home, let's start training for Evo Japan 😤 pic.twitter.com/Itq5CFPFCS — Arslan Ash (@ArslanAsh95) March 30, 2024

Tekken 7’s latest major event, TWT (Tekken World Tour) 2023 concluded in the form of the Tekken World Tour 2023 Global Finals in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S.A, with Arslan Ash keeping his title as the reigning champion once again.

The top 3 spots were taken by Arslan Ash and South Korea’s CBM and ULSAN. The Pakistani gaming hero played 5 characters throughout the tournament including his signature Kunimitsu, Zafina, Nina, Noctis, and Katarina.

The grand finals came down to CMB vs Arslan Ash where Ash brought out the unexpected Katarina against CBM’s Noctis. The set ended 3-1 in Arslan’s favor, but the rounds were close throughout the entire series of matches.

Arslan won a grand prize of $50,000 as the victor while CBM and ULSAN took home $13,000 and $6,000, respectively.

Last year, Arslan’s victory in EVO Championship made him the first in not just Tekken 7, but all of Tekken’s history to take 4 EVO trophies, which is considered the biggest fighting game tournament throughout the world.