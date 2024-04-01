PCB Issues Fake Statement of Shaheen Afridi in Support of Babar Azam

In a recent development, the Pakistan Cricket Board issued a fake statement in their press release which was associated with Shaheen Shah Afridi supporting the re-appointment of Babar Azam on Sunday as the white-ball captain of the men in green.

In the press release, Shaheen was quoted by the PCB, as saying, “It was an absolute honor to captain the Pakistan national cricket team. I will always cherish the memories and the opportunity. As a team player, I must back our captain, Babar Azam. I have played under his captaincy and have nothing but respect for him. I will try to help him on and off the field. We are all one. Our aim is the same, to help Pakistan become the best team in the world.”

According to reports, the left-arm pacer is extremely disappointed and infuriated at the obnoxious behavior of the Pakistan Cricket Board towards him and will soon come up with an official response regarding the matter.

This action by the PCB has created a rift between Shaheen and the board causing more damage to the Mohsin Naqvi-led national cricketing body.

فاختہ نے بتایا ہے کہ شاہین شاہ آفریدی سے پوچھے بغیر پی سی بی نے شاہین کی اسٹیٹمنٹ جاری کردی… جو جملے شاہین سے منصوب کئے گئے انکا شاہین کو علم ہی نہیں وہ سوئے ہوئے تھے انکے نام سے پریس ریلیز جاری کردی گئی جس پر فاختہ…

PCB Chairman recently appointed a politician, Bilal Afzal, as the data analyst of the team who had served in various ministries during the caretaker government of Anwaar Ul Haq Kakar.

It seems like the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Mohsin Naqvi-led regime is error-prone and is set to make more blunders in the future as well.

This is a classic case of mishandling the change of leadership and the PCB has done it before during the time of Zaka Ashraf when Babar was asked to step down as captain in white ball cricket last December.

Babar will lead Pakistan’s T20I side in the New Zealand series at home and away series in England before heading to the World Cup in June that will be held in the USA and the Caribbean.