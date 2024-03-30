Shan Masood Sheds Light on Unwarranted Abuse Received on Social Media

Pakistan’s Test format captain, Shan Masood, recalled an unfortunate time in the past when he received backlash over posting about his sister, on social media, the same day Pakistan lost a cricket match.

“On the day of my sister’s death anniversary, Pakistan team faced defeat in the T20 match against England. I posted something in the memory of my sister and received abusive comments in response.”

ALSO READ Predicting Pakistan’s T20 World Cup Squad A Bit Too Early

Shan remembered the time when he was appointed as the captain of the national side, still he had to face flak: “Even when I was appointed captain, I received criticism on one of my posts about my sister. Her loss was deeply painful, teaching me the importance of prioritizing mental well-being.”

The death of Shan’s sister resulted in the left-hand batter getting a tough life lesson. In an earlier interview with foreign media, Shan Masood had spoken about his sister’s ailment.

He had disclosed that Meeshu, Shan’s sister, suffered from a rare chromosome disorder that had seriously affected her development.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Will Only Captain Pakistan on One Condition

“I don’t think there’s a lot of awareness in Pakistan about children like my sister,” Shan had said. “She’s a special child. Her physical development is completely fine. She’s 30 years old, but mentally she hasn’t developed one bit.”

“She’s like a newborn child. She couldn’t get a dependent visa, she couldn’t fly to England and live with my parents, so my parents were quite divided in that my mother had to keep going back and forth and my dad was running two houses at once, just to make sure my sister was fine. I just hope she realizes what we do and that it makes her proud as well.”