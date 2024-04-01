Rupee Up 9th Day in a Row After Marginal Increase Against US Dollar

The Pakistani rupee gained further ground 9th day in a row against the US Dollar after opening trade at 278 in the interbank market.

It was stable against the greenback today.

The interbank rate stayed at 278 most of the day before closing at the 277 level. Open market rates across multiple currency counters were in the 277-278 level today.

The PKR appreciated by 0.004 percent to close at 277.93 after gaining one paisa against the dollar today.

On a fiscal year-to-date basis, the rupee has so far appreciated by 2.83 percent.

Overall, the rupee is down nearly Rs. 51.69 since January 2023. Since April 2022, it is down Rs. 95.69 against the greenback. As per the exchange rate movements seen today, the PKR gained one paisa today.

The PKR was green against some of the other major currencies in the interbank market today. It was stable against the UAE Dirham (AED) and the Saudi Riyal (SAR), and gained 12 paisas against the British Pound (GBP).

Meanwhile, it lost 19 paisas against the Euro (EUR), 29 paisas against the Canadian Dollar (CAD), and 45 paisas against the Australian Dollar (AUD) in today’s interbank currency market.