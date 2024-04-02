Fan Killed For Celebrating Rohit Sharma’s Wicket in IPL 2024 Match

A 63-year-old fan named Bandopant Tibile was killed on March 27 following an IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Maharashtra state.

Mumbai Indians lost to Sunrisers by 31 runs after the winning side posted a mammoth total of 277, which broke the world record in franchise cricket.

During the run chase, former captain of Mumbai, Rohit Sharma, was dismissed for 26 runs off 12 deliveries. The 63-year-old fan celebrated in jubilation as he was supporting the opposing team in the particular match.

Tibile’s friend Balwant Jhanjge and his nephew Sagar Jhanjge did not like the way Bandopant celebrated in front of them. After the match, the two acquaintances assaulted the 63-year-old man with a wooden object at a mutual friend’s residence in Hanmantwadi village, Kolhapur.

Following the assault, Tibile was rushed to the hospital but he passed away three days later on March 30 after suffering severe injuries on the night of the match.

The local police have already arrested the two accused perpetrators who carried out the heinous crime and have booked them under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for charges of murder.

Mumbai Indians have lost three out of three matches in the initial stages of their IPL campaign under the leadership of newly appointed captain Hardik Pandya and it seems like there is not going to be a turnaround in the season for them considering their abysmal form in all the departments on the field.