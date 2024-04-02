Pakistan Set to Announce 18 Member T20I Squad for New Zealand Series Tomorrow

The new selection committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is in constant consultation with Babar Azam to finalize an 18-man squad by tomorrow ahead of the five-match T20 home series against New Zealand.

Babar was reinstated as the captain of Pakistan’s white-ball side and he is in constant communication with his counterparts in the seven-member selection committee which includes former cricketers like Abdul Razzaq, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Yousuf, and Wahab Riaz.

The infamous data analyst Bilal Afzal is also part of the selection committee. Reports suggest Jason Gillespie will likely join this committee as Pakistan’s white-ball cricket head coach.

Pakistan squad is currently training in Kakul and the fitness of the players is being assessed. According to sources it is unlikely that Fakhar Zaman and Haris Rauf will make the 18-man squad for New Zealand considering the latter suffered a shoulder injury during PSL.

PCB will have to submit its squad for the World Cup by 1st May, however, they can make amendments to the squad by 25th of May, just six days before the T20I World Cup begins in the USA and the Caribbean.

According to reports, Usman Khan is expected to pave his way through due to his stellar performances in the PSL while the spin trio of Usama Mir, Shadab Khan, and Abrar Ahmed will also make the 18-man squad.

Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Muhammad Rizwan, and Azam Khan are all confirmed for the 18-man squad that will feature against New Zealand in the home series.

The Kiwis will arrive in Pakistan on April 14 and the series between Pakistan and New Zealand is slated for April 18 where the first three T20Is will be played in Rawalpindi and the last two will be held in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.