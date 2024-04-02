Shoaib Malik or Naseem Shah – Which Cricketer ‘Slid’ Into Nawal Saeed’s DMs?

Showbiz actress and Nawal Saeed has once again stirred up controversy after a resurfaced interview online where she made shocking revelations about her interactions with Pakistani cricketers.

In the viral clip from host Momin Saqib’s show Had Kurdi, Nawal disclosed receiving numerous messages from Pakistani cricketers, expressing admiration for her beauty. This revelation has sparked speculation about the identities of the cricketers involved and their conduct off the field.

ALSO READ Arrested PIA Air Hostess Allegedly Involved in Drug Smuggling

During the interview, Nawal hinted at receiving messages from cricketers with verified Instagram accounts, raising eyebrows about their behavior and professionalism. However, when pressed for specific names, Nawal remained evasive, fueling further speculation about the identities of the cricketers involved.

The controversy escalated during a recent Ramadan transmission hosted by Nadia Khan and Ejaz Aslam, where Nawal’s vague responses to questions about cricketers’ messages added more fuel to the fire. When prompted with the letter ‘N’, potentially indicating cricketer Naseem Shah, Nawal hesitated. Similarly, when Shoaib Malik’s name was mentioned, she responded with a laugh but refused to confirm or deny.

While it is likely for young Naseem Shah to be “hitting” on the popular actress, it would be very weird if the cricketer turned out to be Shoaib Malik since he was recently got married to Sana Javed after having an affair with her while he was married to ex-wife Sania Mirza. These recent clues has sent social media into a frenzy with many curious to find out about the Pakistani cricketers that slid into Nawal Saeed’s DMs.

ALSO READ Students Receive Old and Damaged Textbooks in Punjab for New School Year

In a subsequent statement, Nawal admitted to receiving messages from cricketers but expressed regret over making the statement public. She emphasized the importance of maintaining professionalism and dignity, particularly for individuals in official positions like cricketers and sports personalities.

Check out the full interview here: