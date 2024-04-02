Man Who Won England T20 Final Against Pakistan Withdraws From Upcoming World Cup

England’s star allrounder Ben Stokes has opted himself out of the national team squad for the T20 World Cup in June ahead of a knee surgery that he has been delaying for a long time.

The 32-year-old was supposed to have knee surgery before the ICC ODI World Cup last year in which he played after taking back his retirement from ODI cricket.

As far as the T20I format is concerned, Ben Stokes has played only three matches for England outside of the T20 World Cups since 2021.

It was evident during the away series against India that the World Cup winner was struggling with his fitness as he could only bowl 5 overs and his ability as an allrounder was severely minimalized.

Following the series, Stokes decided to opt out of the IPL and the ICC T20 World Cup in June to manage his fitness so he could prolong his Test career for England considering that he already took retirement from ODI cricket in 2022 and was not interested in playing that format any further.

In a statement issued by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Ben Stokes said, “Opting out of the IPL and the World Cup will hopefully be a sacrifice that allows me to be the allrounder I want to be for the foreseeable future.”

He was man of the match in the 2022 T20 World Cup Final against Pakistan in Australia where he scored a masterful maiden half century to help England clinch their second World Cup in the shortest format of the game.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup that will be held in the USA and the Caribbean, it is likely that Liam Livingstone will replace Stokes in the batting order at 2 down.