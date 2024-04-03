Witcher 4 to Bring New Features, Mechanics, and More

CD Projekt RED’s Witcher 4 has been more than confirmed to launch soon as a successor to the highly successful Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt. The new title was mentioned time and time again during the company’s recent annual earnings call. The good news is that Witcher 4 is going to be more than just a slight refresh.

During the earnings calls, CD Projekt RED’s new Joint CEO Michał Nowakowski told investors that Witcher 4 will transcend mere replication of the third installment’s monumental success. Nowakowski hinted at the incorporation of innovative gameplay features and mechanics, promising a fresh and engaging experience for players.

Here are his exact words:

I guess what I’m saying is that you should not be expecting “The Witcher 3 in new clothing” of sorts; of course we’re building on the shoulders of what came before and on what we’ve learned, but we will be adding new gameplay elements and new mechanics that you have not seen in our previous games. I’d say – doing such things is always a risk; it’s not just repeating what was done before.

Given CD Projekt RED’s ambitious aspirations to surpass contemporary RPG standards and deliver a captivating fusion of gameplay and narrative, it’s hardly surprising that they wouldn’t merely recycle The Witcher 3 more than a decade later.

While it’s reassuring to receive explicit confirmation of their intentions, the specifics remain a matter of speculation. Perhaps The Witcher 4 will delve into uncharted territory, leaning towards a world simulation approach unlike its predecessors.

As The Witcher 4 remains in the pre-production phase and is slated to enter production later this year, fans will have to remain patient. With a team of over 400 developers dedicated to the project, anticipation is high, but expectations of a prolonged wait loom large.

Investors sought insights, referencing the industry’s average production timeline of 2-3 years, yet Michał Nowakowski remained tight-lipped, indicating it’s premature to discuss release plans. Speculatively, considering these factors, a launch window as early as late 2027 seems plausible at best.