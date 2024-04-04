PSX Crosses 68,000 For First Time in History

By ProPK Staff | Published Apr 4, 2024 | 2:28 pm
PSX | ProPakistani

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) rallied to a new all-time high on Thursday, surpassing its previous high of 67,873 seen a day earlier.

After opening trade at 67,756 points, the benchmark KSE-100 index went up by 1 percent or 683 points at 1 PM to a new high of 68,439.

It closed at 68,416, up 0.98 percent or 660 points.

The KMI 30 index gained 1,111 points settling at 114,970, while the KSE All share index increased by 445 points to close at 45,036.

The highest participation was witnessed in Pakistan International Airlines Corp (PSX: PIAA) with over 47.2 million shares traded, followed by Cnergyico PK Limited (PSX: CNERGY) and Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PSX: PPL). The scrips had 29.7 million shares and 21.1 million shares traded, respectively.

Top Volumes
SCRIP PRICE HIGH LOW CHANGE VOLUME
PIAA 26.6 27.02 23.33 0.97 47,200,500
CNERGY 4.58 4.75 4.25 0.34 29,719,327
PPL 110.25 114.83 108.7 2.1 21,170,581
PRL 27.15 27.55 26.32 0.88 16,965,134
SEARL 57.76 57.76 56.4 4.03 15,793,227
PTC 16.1 16.69 15.8 -0.18 15,054,641
KEL 4.44 4.5 4.41 0.08 14,145,556

