Wheat Price Fixed At Rs. 3,900 Per 40Kg in Punjab

The Punjab cabinet has set the wheat support price at Rs. 3,900 per 40kg. This decision, made during the 5th cabinet meeting, aims to support small farmers by ensuring fair returns for their produce.

The cabinet also announced interest-free loans of Rs. 150,000 for purchasing essential farm inputs such as seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides, accessible through farmer cards.

Meanwhile, to expedite the resolution of criminal cases, Special Speedy Trial Courts in Punjab were okayed by the cabinet. Amendments to defamation laws and the establishment of special trial courts were also discussed.

The meeting participants discussed the formation of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Legal Affairs. After brief discussions, amendments to the Alternate Dispute Resolution Act, 2019 were approved.

Additionally, the Wheat Procurement Policy 2024-25 was also approved.