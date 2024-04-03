Variety Evaluation Committee Recommends High Yielding Rice Hybrids for Cultivation in Pakistan 

The Rice Variety Evaluation Committee (VEC) conducted a meeting with Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) Headquarters in Islamabad.

PARCH Chairman Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali while speaking to the participants appreciated the role of private and public sector for taking interest in research and development of rice in the country. He emphasized the importance of quality seed for enhancing the productivity and profitability of farmers and appreciated the role of research institutes and seed companies for availability of quality seed to rice farmers in Pakistan.

PARC National Coordinator Rice Dr Muhammad Yousuf presented the committee members with an overview of thirty-eight proposals for rice hybrids/varieties. The meeting was attended by representatives from the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, Federal Seed Certification, national and multinational seed companies as well as rice scientists from provincial and federal research institutes.

After extensive discussions, the VEC recommended 08 high-yielding rice hybrids of private seed companies for cultivation in Pakistan. National Institute of Genomics and Biotechnology (NIGAB) of PARC presented four high-yielding fine rice varieties having 23-24% higher yield than the existing varieties, which were also endorsed by the VEC for cultivation in Pakistan.

Furthermore, during the meeting, the VEC also recommended cultivation of a long-grain (9 mm) Sandal Bar Basmati developed by Soil Salinity Research Institute Pindi Bhattian and two coarse rice varieties one each from Rice Research Institute Kala Shah Kaku and Rice Program, NARC, Islamabad. The introduction of these varieties and hybrids is expected to enhance farmers’ productivity and profitability.

Dr Imtiaz Hussain, Member of Plant Sciences Division at PARC, presided over the VEC and expressed his faith that the release of these high-yielding rice varieties would contribute to improving rice productivity in the country.

He also emphasized PARC’s commitment to support public and private sector institutes and seed companies in evaluating and releasing rice hybrids and varieties. Dr Waseem ul Hassan, Food Security Commission of MNFSR commended the efforts of rice scientists in Pakistan for releasing the high yielding rice hybrids and varieties.