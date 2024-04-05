Pakistan’s Football Team Drops Further In FIFA Rankings

Pakistan men’s football team dropped a place in the FIFA World rankings after facing mighty defeats against Jordan home and away in the 2nd round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The new list revealed Pakistan dropping to 196th ranked, after Jordan scored a combined 10 goals in the two affairs. Pakistan has conceded 20 goals, while scored just 1, in the four matches of the second-round.

ALSO READ Jinnah Stadium is Finally Getting Floodlights Ahead of Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Pakistan is a part of Group G in the 2nd round of World Cup qualifier, where heavyweights Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Tajikistan are competing for the top -two spots. Teams that finish in the top-two will qualify for the third-round of the 2026 FIFA event.