Former Pakistan Women’s Team Captain Bismah Maroof and Ghulam Fatima Suffer Car Accident

Two Pakistani cricketers Bismah Maroof and Ghulam Fatima sustained minor injuries in a car accident following a training camp session in Karachi on Friday. Despite the injuries the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released a statement that both cricketers are in stable condition.

According to the statement by the PCB, both players were provided with immediate first aid and their recovery process is being monitored under the vigilant care of the cricket board’s medical staff.

Both the cricketers are an integral part of the Pakistan team training camp which has been set up to prepare for the West Indies series at home where the national women’s team will play three ODI fixtures and five T20I matches at National Bank Arena in Karachi.

Update on Pakistan women cricketers Details here ⤵️ https://t.co/5ikAilMCN8 — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) April 5, 2024

Bismah Maroof is regarded as Pakistan’s most prolific batter and she was the first female cricketer to surpass 2,000 runs in T20Is and ODIs for Pakistan while Ghulam Fatima is a lethal leg-spinner of the team who recently notched up 6 wickets in the ODI series against New Zealand.

Pakistan will host the last leg matches of the ICC Women’s Champions Trophy 2022-2025 this year and in the quest to qualify for the ODI World Cup they need to acquire a Top 8 position in the rankings.

All the matches of the Pakistan vs West Indies women’s series will be played in Karachi and the series will commence on April 18 while the Windies women’s team will arrive on April 14.

Here is the Schedule: