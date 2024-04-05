UAE Bans Usman Khan for Five Years for Breach of Contract

Top performing batter, Usman Khan, has been found to have breached his obligations owed to Emirates Cricket Board.

According to a Press Release by the ECB, Usman was found to have breached his contract and has been banned for five years from partaking in cricketing activities in the country.

The Press Release read,

After a detailed investigation, Usman was found to have misrepresented to ECB about his decision to play for the UAE team and has used the opportunities and development provided by the ECB to him to seek out other prospects and it was evident that he was no longer wanting to play for ECB nor complete the eligibility criteria which he was under an obligation to do.

Usman participated in the ECB sanctioned International League T20 Season 2 earlier this year in the UAE Category as a local player.

The ECB also entered into an ECB Employment Contract with Usman for a period of one year. This was done to give him security and allow him to fulfil his eligibility criteria that would allow him to represent UAE in international cricket.

ALSO READ Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie All Set to Get Coaching Jobs for Pakistan Team

Usman is found to have breached his obligations owed to ECB and will therefore not be allowed to participate in ECB sanctioned tournaments/leagues as well as local events organized under the aegis of councils/academies in UAE for a period of five years.