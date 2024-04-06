Here’s When Hajj 2024 Flights Start

Preparations for the annual pilgrimage season are underway in Pakistan. As Hajj 2024 approaches, the national flag carrier is preparing to facilitate thousands of pilgrims embarking on the sacred journey to Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan is scheduled to commence Hajj flights to Saudi Arabia on May 9th. This year, the Hajj flights in the country will begin in the second week of May and will continue until the following month.

ALSO READ PIA Announces Massive Discounts for 4 Destinations in Saudi Arabia

On the other hand, the second phase of Hajj 2024 training will commence from April 15. The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony stated that forty Hajj trainers will conduct training sessions on new initiatives and Hajj-related matters at 122 locations across the country.

During the training, every intending pilgrim will be informed about the rituals of Hajj and administrative matters to ensure their preparedness for the journey. The focus will be on maintaining discipline and uniformity during the pilgrimage.

The authorities have made it mandatory for all the pilgrims to receive vaccination ten days before Hajj flights commence. Pilgrims will be equipped with essential items including a suitcase, hand-carry bag, shoe bag, Ihram belt, and a green scarf featuring the Pakistani flag.

ALSO READ Punjab Announces Eid-ul-Fitr Holiday Schedule

All the Hajj pilgrims must carry a smartphone to they have access to useful mobile apps for assistance during their Hajj journey.