PIA Announces Massive Discounts for 4 Destinations in Saudi Arabia

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Apr 5, 2024 | 4:06 pm

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced some good news for Umrah pilgrims, Saudi resident visa holders, and work visa holders.

According to the national flag carrier’s announcement, fares have been reduced by a massive 30% for these individuals. PIA stated that fares for passengers traveling to Jeddah and Madinah will be reduced from April 7 to April 11, 2024.

Furthermore, passengers traveling to Riyadh and Dammam will also benefit from discounted fares until April 11. To extend support to Umrah pilgrims, PIA has implemented fare reductions of up to 20% during the specified period, from April 7 to April 11.

The economy class fare has been decreased by up to Rs50,000. Passengers traveling from the North region, including Lahore, will pay an economy class fare of Rs103,680.

Similarly, Umrah pilgrims from the South region, including Karachi, will be charged Rs95,400 for their journey.

In a separate development, PIA recently made headlines when one of its air hostesses was arrested in Canada.

According to reports, the Canadian authorities recovered crystal meth, commonly known as ice, from her possession. Sources claimed that Hina Sani was carrying the drugs in her shoes

