Punjab Announces Eid-ul-Fitr Holiday Schedule

Following the federal government’s decision, the Punjab government has also announced Eid-ul-Fitr holidays across the province.

According to the announcement, offices operating six days a week will enjoy four holidays, while offices functioning five days a week will receive a three-day holiday.

The Punjab government’s notification stated that offices with a five-day workweek will remain closed from April 10 to April 12. It added that those with a six-day workweek will have public holidays from April 10 to April 13.

Previously, the federal government also announced Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. According to the notification from the Cabinet Division, offices with a five-day workweek will observe three public holidays from April 10 to April 12, while offices with a six-day workweek will observe four public holidays from April 10 to April 13.

Furthermore, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced that the central bank will be closed from April 10th to April 12th, 2024 (Wednesday to Friday) due to the public holidays for Eid ul Fitr.

The Meteorological Office has predicted that the first day of Eid ul Fitr is likely to fall on April 10th as the Shawwal moon is expected to be sighted on April 9th.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the crescent moon will be born on April 8th at 11:21 pm, and it will be between 19 and 20 hours old the next day around the Maghrib prayer time.

The crescent will be visible for over 50 minutes around sundown. The PMD stated that the sky is expected to be clear in most parts of the country on April 9th, although there might be cloudy conditions in northern areas.