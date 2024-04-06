Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Schools Increase Spring Holidays

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Apr 6, 2024 | 3:21 pm

The spring vacation has been extended to cover the Eid holidays, and as a result, educational institutions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will reopen on April 15th.

The Elementary and Higher Education Department issued separate notifications, directing all government and private educational institutions to observe Eid holidays and remain closed until April 13th (Saturday).

As educational institutions were already closed for the spring recess from April 1st, the commencement of new sessions has been postponed due to the holidays.

The untimely spring recess is primarily due to the non-availability of free textbooks, as the provincial government has yet to provide them to students. Consequently, the scheduled start of the new academic year has passed.

Previously, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had notified spring vacations for all public and private educational institutions across the province from April 1st to April 8th.

The government had directed all principals, head teachers, and clerical staff to remain present during the vacations to oversee the distribution of free textbooks and ensure the continuation of the admission process for new students during the enrolment campaign.

