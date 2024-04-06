Punjab Governor Amends Controversial Aitchison College Rule

The Governor of Punjab and Chairman of the Aitchison Board of Governors have amended a college rule, which recently created a major controversy.

According to details, the Governor approved a 50 percent fee waiver for students availing reservation of seats during leave or absence.

ALSO READ CM Punjab Announces Schools for Transgender Children

It should be recalled that last month, Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman directed the waiver of fees for the sons of the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Establishment Division, Ahad Cheema.

This decision sparked strong reactions, including the resignation of the college principal, Michael A. Thomson, in protest. Thompson tendered his resignation citing “prejudiced actions by Governor House” and describing them as “unwarranted interference and brazen directives”.

Recently, the college’s Board of Governors (BoG) accepted the resignation of Principal Michael A. Thomson and appointed Amina Kamran as the acting principal.

It should be noted that this wasn’t the first time that the former Aitchison principal had resigned from his post due to political interference. He had tendered his resignation in September 2018, allegedly under pressure from political circles after he took disciplinary action against certain students.

ALSO READ IT Ministry to Establish National AI Fund

According to reports at that time, the principal was under pressure from the BoG of the college to admit the son of former MNA Kashmala Tariq into A-levels after he had been expelled earlier.

However, he later withdrew his resignation after then-Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and the provincial education minister visited him to persuade him to reconsider.